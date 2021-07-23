Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned DONDA Song

Watch : Kanye West Cries at Listening Party With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new music is telling fans something about his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper's latest album, DONDA, was first shared with fans during a high-profile listening party that was livestreamed from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22. The album was set to drop at midnight on Friday, July 23, but has yet to hit airwaves hours later.

At the event, Kanye debuted a song alluding to his estranged wife Kim, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. The pair share children North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

His emotional track, which appeared to be untitled at the time of the event, seemingly addressed their relationship with the repeated refrain, "I'm losing my family." Elsewhere, Kanye sang the lyrics, "She's screaming at me/'Honey, why could you leave?'"

At one point, Ye dropped to his knees as the track played.