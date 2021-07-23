Heather Dubrow Addresses Rumor She Got Kelly Dodd Fired From Real Housewives of Orange County

Watch : Heather Dubrow Spills on New "RHOC" Season & Her Return

Heather Dubrow is addressing all your burning RHOC questions.

After taking four seasons and five years off from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather is revealing why she finally decided to return to the hit Bravo series amid a cast shakeup that involved the firings of Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

"They called me in December and I laughed like, 'Stop!' And then we started talking about it and we had a family meeting about it," Heather dished exclusively on the July 23 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "It just seemed like the universe was telling me it's time."

Terry Dubrow's wife also addressed reports that she would only return to the show if controversial cast member Kelly was let go.

"I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided," Heather revealed. "Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn't really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in."