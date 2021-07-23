2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lance Bass Says He's "Been Kept Away" From Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship

In a new interview on Heather Dubrow’s podcast, 'N Sync's Lance Bass said he believes in the #FreeBritney movement amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Lance Bass can promise you that he always has Britney Spears' back.

As the music superstar continues a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears, one member of 'N Sync continues to show his support. While appearing on the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, Lance said he was a proponent of the #FreeBritney movement.

"Anytime I speak about Britney, the fans are going to go nuts," he told Heather Dubrow. "Anyone close to Britney is an enemy to them because they don't think anyone around her orbit did enough to help."

Lance continued, "I believe she needs to be away from the dad. She needs to pick her own people on this conservatorship—if she even needs one—especially choosing a lawyer. I think, to me, there's a bigger picture here." 

Earlier this month, a judge granted Britney's request to hire attorney Mathew Rosengart. On July 19, the lawyer said he's "moving aggressively" to file a petition to remove Jamie as conservator of Britney's estate.

"Framing Britney Spears'" Most Disturbing Moments

Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen previously said her client would not be resigning and said Britney made some "misstatements" in her testimony that need to be investigated. In fact, Jamie filed a petition in court to ask the judge to investigate claims Britney has made about her alleged mistreatment, saying he is "concerned" about the "Toxic" singer.

Unfortunately, Lance doesn't have the full story, sharing that he hasn't spoken to Britney "in years" making it hard to detail what's going on in her head.

"We've been kept away from each other for quite a while, but I don't know exactly what she needs," he explained. "But I do know that she, to me, what I see is sane enough to pick her own people and the only thing that I don't subscribe to is that she's sending cryptic messages and all that type of stuff."

Lance continued, "When the conspiracy theories start, it's a little much. I like to stick with facts. But the main thing that I'm concerned about is the court system." E! News has reached out to Britney's team for comment on Lance's statements.

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008. It wasn't until recently where the 39-year-old mother of two testified to her experiences under the court order. She claimed her father was "ruining" her life and asked for him to be removed as her conservator.

According to his attorney, Jamie would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.

"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award," his attorney told CNN. "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

