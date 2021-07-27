The Biggest Bombshells From Tyler Cameron's Book

Watch : Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Bachelor Nation, rejoice! You're finally getting more Tyler Cameron content. But this time, it's on his terms.

While viewers have cruelly been denied more Tyler on their TV screens since he first appeared on The Bachelorette, making it to the final two on Hannah Brown's season in 2019, the 28-year-old has quickly become one of the franchise's most beloved and well-known contestants. (A high-profile romance with Gigi Hadid, viral TikTok videos and countless shirtless pics surely helped.)

And now, Tyler is recounting his experience on the show in his new book You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which is part-memoir about his life and part-how-to-guide for dating and chock full of tea. The reality star is dishing on what really happened between him and Hannah after the show, how he got high during his audition and his epic bromance with Matt James, his BFF who went on to become the Bachelor.