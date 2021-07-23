Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Ignites Opening Ceremony as She Lights Olympic Cauldron

Watch : Celebrities Who've Participated in the Olympic Torch Relay

This girl is on fire!

Naomi Osaka aced her role in the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. The tennis champion, who is competing for her home country of Japan in the Games, lit the Olympic Cauldron at the end of the event, surprising viewers around the world.

"Let the Games begin," the official Olympics Twitter account wrote Friday. "Four-time major tennis champion Naomi Osaka has the honor of lighting the #Tokyo2020 Olympic cauldron. @naomiosaka, a battler on court, offers a symbol of hope for her home country #JPN."

While her role was a surprise to many, the Olympics did hint that Osaka would play a part in the Opening Ceremony, given her first tennis match— originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, July 24—was delayed a day. So, it seems like Osaka will now get to enjoy her night and get an extra 24 hours of rest before competing.