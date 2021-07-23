Kevin Durant's Social Media at the Tokyo Olympics Deserves a Gold Medal

Watch : Summer Olympics: Top 7 Viral Moments From Past Games

While the Olympic Games have only just begun, Kevin Durant might as well just go ahead and claim his medal.

No, we don't have insight into the upcoming basketball matchups, but the NBA standout's social media activity has been, in a word, golden. Or as the kids might say, a vibe. The 32-year-old athlete, who is in Tokyo to compete in his third Olympics as a member of the United States men's basketball team, took fans behind the scenes of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23 with some Instagram Lives...even if that doesn't exactly gel with the official rules.

While they technically aren't supposed to share social media content containing audio or video of the opening and closing ceremony areas as well as the non-public areas, that didn't stop a number of athletes from capturing the milestone moment and delivering it to their followers, Durant included.

On his Instagram account, the basketball pro went live as he appeared to be waiting to enter the Olympic Stadium with rest of the American athletes. At one point, he told viewers, "Shout out to my mom, you know what I'm saying, for making this masterpiece."

He also joked with someone walking next to him, candidly telling the person that they needed a Snickers because it was hot and they all have been on edge.