Why Arisa Tsubata and a Treadmill Were the Breakout Stars of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Didn't get a chance to workout this morning? Don't worry, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony is here to remind you!

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Games are finally here and kicked off on July 23 with a scaled-down event that was still filled with athletes, performances and, of course, memes in the making. And the true breakout star of the Opening Ceremony? Well, it was a treadmill.

Japanese boxer Arisa Tsubata, who is also a nurse who was on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients, rightfully stole the spotlight during the first performance with her impressive running skills, alongside other socially distanced athletes who were exercising on a rowing machine and a stationary bike, respectively.

Tsubata sadly did not qualify for the Games after the IOC cancelled the boxing qualifier in June due to the pandemic, so we're glad to to see the 27-year-old athlete still get her time to shine at the Olympics, even if she was forced to run alone in front of millions of people.