Every Must-See Moment From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

From the lighting of the torch to the Parade of Nations, E! News is compiling all of the inspiring moments from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony that everyone will be talking about.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 23, 2021 11:28 AM
Let the games begin!

After much anticipation—and one long year of waiting—the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here and already proving to be a must-see summer event. On July 23, athletes from around the world are coming together to officially kick off the games with the Opening Ceremony. While many viewers are used to lots of lights, dancers and performances, today's event is expected to look a little different.

According to Opening Ceremony executive producer Marco Balich, this year's affair will be scaled down event given that the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting the entire world. "It will be a much more sobering ceremony," he told Reuters. "Nevertheless, with beautiful Japanese aesthetics. Very Japanese, but also in sync with the sentiment of today, the reality. We have to do our best to complete this unique and hopefully the only one of its kind Olympics."

According to event organizers, some traditions like the Parade of Nations will still go on. However, players will follow tight social distancing rules as they march in a largely empty Olympics stadium.

New Sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

"I think the great achievement of the creative team of this ceremony is that they have managed to accept the empty seats as a fact and still retain a focus on the athletes," Marco shared. "It will be very meaningful, far from the grandiosity of previous ceremonies. The moment is now. It is a beautiful effort. A very truthful, honest ceremony, nothing fake. Not smoke and mirrors. It will be about real stuff happening in today."

Whether you woke up early to watch the ceremony live on NBC with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico or are simply trying to catch up on the biggest moments, E! News has you covered.

See the emotional, beautiful and inspiring moments from the Opening Ceremony below:

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Performer
EWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images
Misia
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Olympic Rings
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Boxer & Nurse Arisa Tsubata
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Greece
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Argentina
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Team Italy
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Team Angola
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Ireland
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Team Afghanistan
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Performers
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Performers
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Performer
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Misia
Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images
Jill Biden & President of France Emmanuel Macron
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Performer
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Japanese Flag
Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Image
Performers
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Performers
Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images
Boxer & Nurse Arisa Tsubata
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Fireworks

