Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Explains Why He Was Kicked Out of Elton John's Oscars Party

We think it's gonna be a long, long time till Chase Stokes gets to make another appearance at Elton John's famed post-Oscars shindig.
The 28-year-old Outer Banks star swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 22. During the visit, guest host Anthony Anderson brought up Chase's humble beginnings as a struggling actor in Los Angeles prior to landing his career-defining role on the popular Netflix series that launches its second season next week.
Indeed, Chase recalled that he lived in a parking structure at the famed intersection of Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. "off and on for about two months" while he struggled to make ends meet as a thespian. As it turned out, he had a strategy for where to park his car before falling asleep in the backseat.
"You don't want to park in the corner, right?" Chase explained. "Because then all of a sudden, the parking attendant is like, 'That dude's for sure sleeping in here.' So every day, I would find a different parking spot, and it worked out. It worked out. I never got caught."
When Anthony asked whether he was working at the time, Chase revealed he temporarily had a job as a cater waiter, but it ended quite unceremoniously.
"One of my buddies got me a job as a waiter," the actor recalled. "I ended up doing Elton John's Oscar party. I got fired 15 minutes into it because I was watching the band. That was awesome, a really good time. I didn't get a paycheck, so it was immediately back to Hollywood and Highland, and hopefully they didn't cancel my L.A. Fitness membership. So it was great."
Luckily, everything worked out, and Chase fell in love with co-star Madelyn Cline to boot. Also, we're guessing that if Elton had written a song about Chase getting fired, it might have gone, "Goodbye, Chase Stokes, though I never knew you at all."