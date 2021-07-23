Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Silverstein Cast in First Major Acting Role

Busy Philipps' child Birdie Silverstein is making a splash in Hollywood and feeling the love.

On Thursday, July 22, Gloria Calderón Kellett, who co-created the recent Netflix comedy series One Day at a Time, announced on Twitter that her forthcoming Amazon series With Love will include Birdie in a recurring role. This marks the first major acting gig for Birdie, 12, who uses they/them pronouns and years ago appeared in a couple episodes of Busy's ABC sitcom Cougar Town.

Gloria shared a message saying Birdie had been "cast in [a] non-binary recurring role" on the romantic-comedy series taking place during the holiday season and set to launch later this year. Gloria added the caption, "More casting news. I first met Birdie when they were a baby. It is thrilling that I now get to have them on my little show. [rainbow and face-with-hearts emoji] #WithLoveTV."

Busy then quote-tweeted Gloria's post and wrote, "This just made me cry [heart emoji]." The 42-year-old Dawson's Creek alum shares Birdie and 8-year-old daughter Cricket with husband Marc Silverstein.