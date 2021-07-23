Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's Album Listening Event

Kim Kardashian was "Bound 2" show support for Kanye West's latest artistic endeavor.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday, July 22 to attend her estranged husband's album listening event. Kanye's tenth studio album, DONDA, is set to premiere during a sold-out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Kim, dressed in a fiery red jumpsuit, was accompanied by her and Kanye's kids, according to videos shared on social media. Sister Khloe Kardashian was also present, per her Instagram Story.
Just hours before the event kicked off, an insider close to the SKIMS founder revealed Kanye spoke to Kim about including a track about their marriage on the album.
"He was respectful and gave her the heads up," the source shared with E! News exclusively, noting that the rapper "did not want to blindside" Kim with such personal lyrics.
The exes have come a long way since their differing lifestyles led Kim to end the six-year union. In fact, after recently reuniting with their four children, the source said Kim and Kanye are "easing into a friendship."
According to the insider, Kanye wants to maintain their "family unit," further explaining, "Now that they have had space, Kim feels relieved that they can be cordial and spend time together for the sake of the kids."
Kim, 40, offered rare insight into their split on the KUWTK reunion, which aired in June.
Despite tip-toeing around the "general difference of opinions" Kim said they encountered, she went on to assure, "I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away.
"I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan," she continued. "He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family."
As for tonight's event, Kanye's album is named after his late mother, Donda West, who passed in 2007 from complications of cosmetic surgery procedures.
In social media photos shared by attendees, a program read, "Mom West was a remarkable woman and a role model who we all dearly loved and cherished. We are fortunate that our lives crossed paths."