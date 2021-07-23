Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's Album Listening Event

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

Kim Kardashian was "Bound 2" show support for Kanye West's latest artistic endeavor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday, July 22 to attend her estranged husband's album listening event. Kanye's tenth studio album, DONDA, is set to premiere during a sold-out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Kim, dressed in a fiery red jumpsuit, was accompanied by her and Kanye's kids, according to videos shared on social media. Sister Khloe Kardashian was also present, per her Instagram Story.

Just hours before the event kicked off, an insider close to the SKIMS founder revealed Kanye spoke to Kim about including a track about their marriage on the album.

"He was respectful and gave her the heads up," the source shared with E! News exclusively, noting that the rapper "did not want to blindside" Kim with such personal lyrics.

The exes have come a long way since their differing lifestyles led Kim to end the six-year union. In fact, after recently reuniting with their four children, the source said Kim and Kanye are "easing into a friendship."