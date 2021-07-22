Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gabrielle Union Proves She's Truly Ageless in Cheeky Nude Selfie Sent to Dwyane Wade

Sorry, who in this marriage was on the Miami Heat? Gabrielle Union shared a sizzling selfie with her Instagram followers that was a sure-fire slam dunk.

By Elana Rubin Jul 22, 2021 11:42 PMTags
Gabrielle UnionCelebritiesInstagramSelfiesDwyane Wade
Watch: Gabrielle Union Shares Romantic Video on Dwyane Wade's Birthday

Dwyane Wade may be retired from basketball, but Gabrielle Union is still providing plenty of heat in their house.

The 48-year-old actress gave her Instagram followers a taste of what married life is like when Dwyane shared a sizzling selfie she sent him on July 22. Gabrielle modeled a cheeky black thong and rocked two high ponytails for the mirror pic. She smirked into the camera as the snapshot caught her reflection.

The sexy photo came a month after Gabrielle told E!'s Daily Pop she didn't know what to get Dwyane for Father's Day. The Bring It On actress said, "I got him two cars during the pandemic. What do you do after that? I don't know, a boat?"

Luckily, her athletic husband wasn't actually too hard to shop for as he made it clear there was only one item on his wish list. "It'll be an easy Father's Day for her," he responded. "She ain't go to spend no money. I'll be at the golf course."

photos
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Best Family Moments

And while Gabrielle's attempt to shower Dwyane with luxury gifts proves just how thoughtful she is, the 39-year-old former basketball player has shown just as much love for her.

Instagram

The dad of Kaavia, 2, Xavier, 7, Zaya, 14, and Zaire, 19, wrote the sweetest caption for his wife on Mother's Day. He said Gabrielle has "shown the world that there's more than one way to be a Mother."

"Thank you for having the patience and the willingness to learn how to love us," he said about her joining his large family. "Thank you for allowing us to love you. Thank you for always being with the sh-ts, thank you for always being ready for the antics, thank you for the teaching, the laughter, the sexiness, the coolness, the realness!"

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards Ahead of Opening Ceremony

3
Exclusive

How Kim Really Feels as Kanye Prepares to Drop Music About Their Split

4

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Those Vacation Pics

5

Christina Haack Enjoys "Nice Day" on Flip or Flop Without Tarek

Latest News

Busy Philipps' Child Birdie Silverstein Cast in First Major Acting Gig

Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's Album Event

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards Ahead of Opening Ceremony

Score 20% Off All Candles & Home Fragrances at Anthropologie

Gabrielle Union Proves She's Ageless in Selfie Sent to Dwyane Wade

Christina Haack Enjoys "Nice Day" on Flip or Flop Without Tarek

Exclusive

How Kim Really Feels as Kanye Prepares to Drop Music About Their Split