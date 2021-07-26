2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Melissa Gorga Reveals What's In Her Beach Bag

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared the beauty products, snacks and electronics she can't live without all summer long.

E-comm: Melissa Gorga Beach BagLars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't be the one to end your summer with vacation envy.

With the sun shining bright and the temperatures heating up, Melissa Gorga is making it a priority to spend some time at the Jersey Shore before the season comes to an end. 

"The time we spend as a family at our shore house together is very special," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told E! News. "We have our own little resort and are always making amazing memories there as a family."

But for those curious to know what a fashionable mother of three packs in her beach bag, wonder no more! The Bravo star opened up her Envy by Melissa Gorga taupe paloma straw tote as part of E!'s Shop Girl Summer series.

From her favorite Bikini Zone shave gel to those tasty That's It Bars, Melissa has you and your crew covered this season with her suggestions below. 

Bikini Zone Shave Gel

"One of my favorites, Bikini Zone is always great to have in your bag in the summer," Melissa shared after partnering with the company. "If you get redness and irritation when you shave, Bikini Zone is the best product for that." E! shoppers can get 20% off with promo code 20BIKINI on Amazon.

$10-$25
Amazon

Fendi Sunglasses

"I'm loving all the Fendi styles right now. Fendi gives me choices for every occasion."

$400
Saks Fifth Avenue

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Swivel Stick

"The cocoa butter keeps my lips hydrated throughout the day and my husband Joe Gorga loves it as well."

$5
Amazon

Coppertone Glow Shimmering Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 50

"I love Copportone because it gives your skin a great glow."

$9
Walmart

Apple iPhone

"I need my iPhone for beach day photos with family and friends. These are great memories."

$29/Month
Verizon

Glo Skin Beauty Moisturizing Tint SPF 30+

"[This is] the best tinted moisturizer I have ever used. I have tried many."

$44
Amazon

Chanel Classic Mini Pouch

"The mini-pouch helps keep that beach bag a bit more organized. That helps when I am trying to get something fast."

$550
Chanel

That's it Fruit Bars Snack Gift Box

"They are delicious healthy snacks to have on the go. They are my favorite and my kids love them!"

$30
Amazon

