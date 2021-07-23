Score 20% Off All Candles & Home Fragrances at Anthropologie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anthropologie is having a candle sale!
Now through Sunday, you can score 20% off all candles and home fragrances at the lifestyle retailer. In addition to stocking up on Anthropologie's iconic Capri Blue Volcano candle, you can save on select diffusers and candle accessories like lighters, trimmers and holders.
Since we consider ourselves Anthropologie candle experts, we rounded up our favorite items included in the sale to give you some inspiration! Scroll below to check out our picks.
Capri Blue Sunrise Glass Jar Candle
If you've walked into an Anthropologie store, you've definitely smelled this heavenly blend of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes. The Capri Blue Volcano is one of those candles you can light during any season and it will transport you to a tropical destination.
Nest Fragrances by Gray Malin Boxed Candle
In collaboration with travel photographer Gray Malin, Nest released three coastal-inspired scents that will add ambience to any tablescape or room. Plus, they come housed in a gorgeous box featuring one of Gray's famous beach shots.
Floral Bouquet Ceramic Diffuser
This is the most stunning diffuser we've ever seen! Just add your favorite essential oil (sold separately) to the ceramic vase and have it sit pretty on your table or bathroom counter. Not to mention, the preserved flower bouquet won't need replacing.
Voluspa Roses Embossed Jar Candle
Although you can't go wrong with any of Voluspa's candles, our favorite is called, "Rose Colored Glasses." It offers the most addicting and soothing blend of pink rose petals, blooming neroli, warm amber musk and sweet vanilla.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Three-Wick Boxed Candle
We all know that the second the temperatures cool down, pumpkin anything sells out. So, stock up now on this sweater weather-approved scent while it's on sale.
Citronella Ancona Ceramic Candle
Citronella candles are a must for the summer months! They help ward off mosquitoes, so you can enjoy nights outside.
USB Candle Lighter
This sleek lighter is so chic, they don't have to be hidden in a drawer.
Wickman Candle Care Set
For candle aficionados, this beautiful matte black set is a must. In the set, you'll get a wick trimmer, wick dipper and bell snuffer.
Pura Diffuser Starter Kit
If you still want your home to smell nice, but don't want to light a bunch of candles, this diffuser is a great option. It connects with your smart phone through an app that allows you to adjust timing, scents and intensity at any time.
