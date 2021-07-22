Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Custody Agreement Revealed as They Finalize Divorce

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are officially 9021-over.
Their divorce was finalized on Thursday, July 22, according to the final decree obtained by E! News. Jana, who announced in April that she filed for divorce, was granted her request "on the grounds of irreconcilable differences," which was not contested. A source tells E! News, "Jana is very excited for this next chapter in her life."
The couple's custody agreement was also approved, with the court doc explaining, "The Court affirmatively finds that the Permanent Parenting Plan is in the best interest of the minor children."
The parenting plan states that the One Tree Hill actress is the primary residential parent of Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, and will maintain custody of the kids about two-thirds of the time.
The document reveals that Jana's gross yearly income is $2 million and Mike's is $100,000. That means the 90210 alum will pay the former football player $3,200 per month in child support and will also provide the kids' health insurance. Neither parent owes any retroactive child support.
Jana will spend 240 days per year with her children, while Mike will get them for 125 days, per the permanent agreement.
There are also rules about how the ex-spouses will act when they're around each other.
"The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced," the legal document reads.
The pair, who wed in 2015, are prohibited from bad-mouthing their ex. "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent," it continues. "They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."
As part of the agreement, Jana has legally returned to her maiden name, Jana Rae Kramer.
When she filed for divorce, she listed the reason for separation as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery," according to the April 26 petition obtained by E! News. In the filing, Jana stated the couple had a prenup and intended to share custody, but she actually asked Mike to pay her alimony.
She later agreed to pay him $592,400 as a settlement, per the marriage dissolution agreement obtained by E! News. It explained that neither would pay alimony, and that the former Washington Football Team tight end would get to keep his truck, as well as furniture in the master bedroom and bar room.
The country singer recently shared on her Whine Down podcast that she feels Mike "has so much resentment" amid their split. "It's definitely hard and it's one of those things where sometimes, like, the process with us has been really challenging because there is that betrayal," she shared.
Jana previously revealed on E!'s Daily Pop that she's open to dating, saying she is "still single, but I'm entertaining things."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.