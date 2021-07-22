How Eboni K. Williams Stayed True to Herself on The Real Housewives of New York City

Watch : "RHONY" Fight, "Sistas" Viral Scene & Gillian's Golden Rule

Putting the real in Real Housewife.

Eboni K. Williams certainly made a splash on The Real Housewives of New York City when season 13 premiered back in May.

As RHONY's first Black Housewife, the former political commentator hasn't shied away from initiating complex and important conversations about race and white privilege with the other ladies (all of whom are white, besides "friend of" Bershan Shaw). And Bravo couldn't be happier.

"Bravo invited Eboni K. Williams as the first Black woman to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York to be her authentic self, which has brought a new perspective to the show," the network tells E! News in a statement. "We support Eboni in expressing her views, and we are proud that the show is addressing these important and relevant issues."

Now, Eboni is reflecting on the first half of her debut season and how she's stayed true to herself throughout the process, plus, what's still ahead on season 13. Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Eboni.

E! NEWS: What's it been like watching yourself on RHONY?

EKW: Although I've been in television for almost 10 years now in a news anchor-host capacity, I've never seen my lived experience day to day this way. It's been eye opening, it's been at times really difficult. And then there's been times like [this week's] episode when I was communicating with my grandmother at that very beautiful scene at the séance which was extremely beautiful and I wouldn't trade for the world.