CSI: Vegas Promises to Uncover the Truth in Mysterious First Teaser

Back on the scene.
On Thursday, July 22, CBS released a teaser for the highly anticipated return of CSI, which is now a sequel series, called CSI: Vegas. As the first look highlights, William Petersen and Jorja Fox are back as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, and are once more turning to science to uncover the truth regarding heinous crimes.
"In my experience, science will tell us if how things look is how they really are," Gil notes in the footage below. "In the end, all you can do is tell the truth, hope that the evidence doesn't disagree."
Gil and Sara won't be alone at the Las Vegas crime lab, as there's a new crew of crime scene investigators, which will be played by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Fans of Wallace Langham should get excited as he too is reviving his CSI role, lab technician David Hodges.
On what to expect from the sequel series, CBS' description teased, "A new threat has enshrouded the neon streets of Sin City, and it's going to take some familiar faces to stare it down. William Petersen and Jorja Fox return to the roles they made famous—and to the crime drama that made CBS history—in CSI: Vegas. Together can they prevent the perpetrator from bringing down the whole CSI crime lab? Old friends meet new enemies—and the latest forensic techniques—in CSI: Vegas."
For a peek at the upcoming drama, which premieres Wednesday, October 6 on CBS, watch the mysterious promo above.
