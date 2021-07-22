Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael React to Those Vacation Photos

How did Michael Consuelos really feel about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' recent vacation pictures? Watch the video to see their eldest son's reaction.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 22, 2021 8:57 PMTags
VacationKelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Parents Steamy IG Pics

It's no secret Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love a good Instagram selfie. But how does their son Michael Consuelos feel about their posts? 

The 24-year-old gave his take on the couple's recent vacation pics during the July 22 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. It all started when Ryan Seacrest asked Michael for his thoughts on the photos Kelly and Mark took on the family's trip to Italy. While the co-host didn't go into specifics, he seemed to be referring to a snap Kelly shared of Mark checking out her butt by the pool

"The one recently where it was the…," Michael clarified before trailing off. When his mom asked which one he meant, her eldest child replied, "You know what I mean."

However, the topic quickly switched gears after a different photo—the "PG-rated one," as Michael called it—flashed across the screen. This picture showed Mark posing with Michael and 18-year-old Joaquin Consuelos in Alberobello at night. It was then compared to the image the 50-year-old actor took when it was his turn behind the camera and he forgot to turn on the flash. The end result was an eerie shot of his wife, also 50, and sons' silhouettes and Mark getting trolled by Kelly for his photography skills.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

"I like it," Michael said when reviewing the latter. "It looks like witness protection. I think it's kind of cool. I think it's edgy."

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Those Vacation Pics

3
Exclusive

Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex Brian After His Release From Jail

This isn't the first time the parents' kids have weighed in on their social media activity. During a 2020 interview with People, their 20-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos called Kelly's belfie (or butt selfie) "ridiculous" and said the morning show star's thirst-trap pictures of Mark were "disgusting."

"I blocked that out of my mind," Lola said. "I forgot that you even did that."

Watch the video to see Michael's interview.

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Those Vacation Pics

3
Exclusive

Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex Brian After His Release From Jail

4

CSI: Vegas Promises to Uncover the Truth in a Mysterious Teaser

5

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Custody Agreement Revealed

Latest News

Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels as Kanye West Drops Music About Their Split

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Custody Agreement Revealed

Exclusive

How Eboni K. Williams Stayed True to Herself on RHONY

CSI: Vegas Promises to Uncover the Truth in a Mysterious Teaser

Tinder Users Have Discovered How to Match With Athletes at Tokyo Games

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Those Vacation Pics

VH1 Is Bringing The Surreal Life Back From the Dead