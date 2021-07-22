Watch Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael React to Those Vacation Photos

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Parents Steamy IG Pics

It's no secret Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love a good Instagram selfie. But how does their son Michael Consuelos feel about their posts?

The 24-year-old gave his take on the couple's recent vacation pics during the July 22 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. It all started when Ryan Seacrest asked Michael for his thoughts on the photos Kelly and Mark took on the family's trip to Italy. While the co-host didn't go into specifics, he seemed to be referring to a snap Kelly shared of Mark checking out her butt by the pool.

"The one recently where it was the…," Michael clarified before trailing off. When his mom asked which one he meant, her eldest child replied, "You know what I mean."

However, the topic quickly switched gears after a different photo—the "PG-rated one," as Michael called it—flashed across the screen. This picture showed Mark posing with Michael and 18-year-old Joaquin Consuelos in Alberobello at night. It was then compared to the image the 50-year-old actor took when it was his turn behind the camera and he forgot to turn on the flash. The end result was an eerie shot of his wife, also 50, and sons' silhouettes and Mark getting trolled by Kelly for his photography skills.