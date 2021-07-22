Why Common Is "Constantly In Shock" Over Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish

They say a couple that laughs together, stays together. Well, it seems like Tiffany Haddish and Common are meant to be then!
During the July 22 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Haddish gushed over her R&B boyfriend of one year. The couple confirmed their relationship status in August 2020, with Haddish previously revealing she's "way happier" dating the rapper. But, what does Common think about Haddish's outspoken sense of humor?
"He's constantly in shock," Haddish joked. "I'm pretty sure. He laughs a lot. I'm definitely saying things and he's like, 'What, are you OK?'"
Of course, Haddish's NSFW confession about fellow A-lister Nicholas Cage turned more than a few heads. In June 2021, Haddish revealed on NPR's It's Been a Minute that she had her first orgasm during a screening of Face/Off—and she felt compelled to tell Cage years later when she co-starred with the Oscar winner in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
"Well, first of all, he didn't give me the O, let's be clear," Haddish clarified about her connection to Cage. "The man I was [with] with gave me the O. I just happened to have my eyes closed and I opened my eyes, there was Nicholas Cage eyes."
On set for Unbearable Weight, Haddish "felt uncomfortable" acting opposite Cage after the past intimate moment. "I was having flashbacks of when I was sitting in the theater next to the man who took me on the date," Haddish continued. "So it was throwing me off. I was messing up the lines, I wasn't centered. So I felt like I needed to tell him what was going on in my head so it would stop, and it did stop."
The VitaFusion spokesperson quipped that she's all about comfort in every aspect of her life. "I feel my best when I'm chilling in my t-shirt with chicken grease stains on it and my little yoga pants," she laughed.
Haddish even incorporates mini work-outs throughout her day when it suits her best: "Whenever I go to the restroom, whenever I finish what I've got to do on the toilet, I go ahead and do 25 squats."
Watch the full interview above to find out more about Haddish's partnership with VitaFusion and passion for promoting healthy diets in underserved communities. Plus, Haddish's BF Common also virtually dropped by Daily Pop to dish on his new Never Have I Ever role and embracing his awkwardness.