13 Reasons Why's Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Transgender

Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a trans woman.



In an interview with novelist Torrey Peters for TIME Magazine, the 13 Reasons Why star opened up about her transition publicly for the first time.



"For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman," Tommy shared. "It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

"Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," she continued. "Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

Tommy went on to explain that by opening up about her identity publicly, she is able maintain control over her own narrative.

"I've been living in this other version of coming out where I don't feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it," she said. "But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?"