Courteney Cox Admits Friends Reunion Nomination Is "Not Exactly the Emmy" She Was Looking For

The One Where Courteney Cox Opens Up.
In case you haven't heard, the much-talked-about HBO Max Friends reunion—which, much to the delight of fans, debuted back in May—recently snagged an Emmy nomination. Courteney, along with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow have been nominated for their work as executive producers in the Outstanding Variety Special category.
"Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific," Courteney told Entertainment Weekly of the news, adding, "Ben Winston [director] did a great job and all of his crew."
However…although the actress, 57, expressed her joy about the special getting nominated, she also dropped a hint about missing one of her very own. "That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for," she admitted to EW. "I'm being honest with you."
Over the course of the hit show's 10-year run, Courteney was only the cast member of the group that did not receive an Emmy nomination.
Back in June, during an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, the Cougar Town star shared her true feelings on the matter.
"Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," she admitted. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."
Though her recent nomination as an executive producer wasn't exactly what she was looking for to make up for years past, Courteney is still focusing on the magic of being able to sit in Central Perk one last time.
"I'm so happy to be a part of it," she told EW. "I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston…So yes, I'm so happy."
And now all eyes are on the night in question, which will take place on September 19. For more Emmy buzz, you can find what you're looking for right here.