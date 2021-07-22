Watch Simone Biles Prepare Her Jaw-Dropping Yurchenko Double Pike in Olympics Practice

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Simone Biles is once again bending over backwards to defy a little thing called gravity.



The 24-year-old decorated gymnast has been busy gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which includes practicing her breathtaking move: the Yurchenko Double Pike. Luckily for us, the outstanding maneuver was recorded for all to see (and to marvel at) on July 22.



In a video shared on Twitter by @NBCOlympics, Simone is seen nailing the vault with the same precision fans have come to know and love, and slight warning: it will inspire you to at least practice a small cartwheel.



As for what a Yurchenko Double Pike is broken down: the move consists of a roundoff onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vault. Simone made history by being the first woman to land the move in competition back in May 2021. And yes, the vault is incredibly hard to land, but this is Simone Biles after all.