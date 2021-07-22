Lorde and Seth Meyers Went Day Drinking—and It Was Royally Hilarious

Seth Meyers and Lorde just had a different kind of buzz—one from day drinking.
For the July 21 episode of Late Night, the host and the singer met up at New York's Zero Bond, where they enjoyed some liquor and laughs.
After starting their day with beers, Seth poured Lorde a martini and offered her a few cocktails that were inspired by her songs. For instance, he made a concoction called solar power, named after her new album and single, that had "a lot of energy in it" and consisted of iced coffee, Red Bull, espresso beans and Four Loko. Seth also took a cue from her track "Ribs" by serving up a beverage consisting of gin and (you guessed it) ribs.
Then, it was time for a few drinking games. Lorde and Seth quizzed each other on New Zealand and New England slang and, as an ode to her no. 1 hit, they grilled each on their knowledge of royals.
But that's not all. Lorde (otherwise known as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) also challenged Seth to remember and recite her full name, with him taking a shot each time he got it wrong. Recalling the moniker became increasingly difficult for the late-night star as the drinks flowed, and he wasn't the only one having a tipsy time.
"I don't know, I've watched this before," Lorde told Seth, who has also gone day drinking with Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers. "Like, who knows? 'Are they drunk?' But I'm drunk."
Afterwards, Seth and Lorde had a boozy paint session, where they each tried to recreate the cover of the Grammy winner's album Melodrama. And for the grand finale, Seth did his best impression of Lorde by singing "Green Light." Let's just say it's a performance you need to see for yourself.
Watch the video to see their day of drinking.
