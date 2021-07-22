Anna Faris Reveals She Married Michael Barrett in Courthouse Ceremony

Watch : How Anna Faris Celebrated Chris Pratt's Newborn Daughter

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have made things official!

During the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast, the 44-year-old Scary Movie star confirmed that she and the cinematographer recently eloped at a courthouse wedding ceremony on the San Juan Islands, off the coast of Seattle. The pair had first started dating a few months after Anna announced her separation from then-husband Chris Pratt in 2017.

"Yes, we eloped," she told a caller on the podcast. The actress then acknowledged that her husband might not have been expecting the news to go public just yet by adding, "I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can't say 'fiancé' anymore."

Anna continued by gushing, "It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

She went on to say that the couple had also kept their own relatives in the dark before exchanging vows. "We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way," Anna recalled. "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.' Everything about it just felt right."