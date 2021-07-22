Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Anna Faris Reveals She Married Michael Barrett in Courthouse Ceremony

Anna Faris and cinematographer Michael Barrett are now married, with the actress confirming on her podcast that the longtime couple quietly tied the knot.

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have made things official! 

During the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast, the 44-year-old Scary Movie star confirmed that she and the cinematographer recently eloped at a courthouse wedding ceremony in Washington state, according to media reports. The pair had first started dating a few months after Anna announced her separation from then-husband Chris Pratt in 2017. 

In May 2021, Anna shared rare insight into her relationship with Michael, who she reportedly met while shooting her 2018 film Overboard. "We had an immediate kind of intimacy," she told People in May. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way."

Anna, who shares 8-year-old son Jack with Chris, added at the time that she and Michael have bonded over the fact that they both co-parent kids from previous relationships.

"He has two children, and that has been awesome," Anna said. "I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

During a February 2020 appearance on The Late Late Show, she confirmed her engagement to Michael and joked that she would consider officiating her own wedding because she needs "a lot of attention." 

Anna, who exited her CBS comedy Mom last year, wed Chris in July 2009 in Indonesia, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019. Anna ended her first marriage to actor Ben Indra in April 2007. 

In a March episode of her podcast, Anna reflected on her two divorces by saying, "My two other marriages were with actors, and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness."

