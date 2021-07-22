Anna Faris Reveals She Married Michael Barrett in Courthouse Ceremony

Watch : How Anna Faris Celebrated Chris Pratt's Newborn Daughter

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have made things official!

During the latest episode of her Unqualified podcast, the 44-year-old Scary Movie star confirmed that she and the cinematographer recently eloped at a courthouse wedding ceremony in Washington state, according to media reports. The pair had first started dating a few months after Anna announced her separation from then-husband Chris Pratt in 2017.

In May 2021, Anna shared rare insight into her relationship with Michael, who she reportedly met while shooting her 2018 film Overboard. "We had an immediate kind of intimacy," she told People in May. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way."

Anna, who shares 8-year-old son Jack with Chris, added at the time that she and Michael have bonded over the fact that they both co-parent kids from previous relationships.

"He has two children, and that has been awesome," Anna said. "I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."