Kelly Ripa's Sons Are the Spitting Image of Mark Consuelos in Adorable New Photo

Keep the photos coming, Kelly! It's clear as day—Mark Consuelos looks just like his adult sons, Joaquin and Michael, in a new selfie that Kelly Ripa posted on the 'gram.

Like father, like son! Mark Consuelos' two boys are all grown up and look just like their famous father.

Wife Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her sons—Joaquin, 18, and Michael, 24—with their arm around each other as string lights twinkled in the background. Not only did the brothers look like twins, but they also bore a remarkable resemblance to Mark. 

"One of these two fine gents will be a guest on Live! Tomorrow," Kelly captioned the cute pic. 

The Riverdale actor joked, "I don't know them…." but of course, no one was fooled. 

Mindy Kaling hit the nail on the head when she commented, "Omg how are these boys so handsome AND sweet-looking."

Mark recently shared his own pic with Michael, showing off their side-by-side similarities. "Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !!" he wrote. "You led the way..We love you!!!"

Last year, Michael graduated from New York University. He pursued his interest in film while in college, even scoring a quasi-internship by helping his mom produce Live With Kelly and Ryan during the pandemic.

As she explained last May, "He really is sort of working while he's finishing because he's set to 'graduate' from college…but I said to him, 'Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You've got a job before graduation. That's got to make you feel good.' He's like, 'Uh, yeah.'"

As for Joaquin, he just graduated from high school and will soon be headed to the University of Michigan. Kelly admitted that it officially makes her and Mark "empty nesters" now.

Their family celebrated both boys' accomplishments in a recent trip to Italy and Greece. Kelly joked, "Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well!" 

