Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Engaged to Brock Davies

Scheana Shay is SUR-ving up some engagement news.
Multiple sources tell E! News exclusively that the Vanderpump Rules' star will officially become Mrs. Brock Davies after the rugby player popped the question.
Speculation surrounding Scheana's engagement first sparked after she was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 20. E! News can confirm Kyle Chan, a close friend of the Vanderpump Rules cast and mainstay on the Bravo series, designed the piece.
Scheana, Brock and VPR co-stars James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix were spotted "celebrating love" at upscale restaurant Craig's, an insider at the eatery told E! News.
The source dished, "Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana's arms and looking super happy and excited for her... Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love. They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night."
Scheana and Brock welcomed daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies on April 26 after a complicated birth. The happy parents have been dating since November 2019.
The Bravolebrity revealed the cute story behind her baby girl's unique name on May 14. "Back in high school, I was a huge fan of The O.C. specifically Rachel Bilson," Scheana explained on podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. "She, to this day, is one of my favorite actresses."
It also was the "perfect fit" since Brock's daughter from a previous relationship is named Winter.
Scheana has definitely been enjoying motherhood. The Bravo reality star shared an adorable pic with daughter Summer in honor of Mother's Day 2021. "Becoming a mom has been the most amazing gift I have ever received," she wrote on May 9. "@summermoon I will always and forever love you endlessly and protect you. You have changed my life."
Scheana raved that her daughter is "one lucky girl" celebrating dad Brock on Father's Day. "You are the most amazing, hands on and loving father I could ever ask for for our daughter," she gushed on June 20. "From day one @summermoon has felt love and comfort from you. You can clearly see where her happy place is (and it's mine too) Happy Father's Day honey!!!"
The VPR star later joked that it's a "hot mom summer" with "Mom and Dad" date nights in steamy photos alongside Davies.
Scheana's rep declined to comment when contacted by E! News. She and Brock have yet to address their new relationship status publicly.
Congrats to this sexy, unique couple!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz