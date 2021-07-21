Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her New Neon Makeover By True Thompson & Cousin Crew

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 21, 2021 11:08 PMTags
Now, this is a must-see makeover!

Khloe Kardashian raved that her makeup team "killed it" as she debuted a new neon-hued look via Instagram Stories on July 21...but her cosmetic expert is none other than three-year-old daughter True Thompson. The adorable tot already is a budding supermodel, so just count makeup artist as her next career venture alongside "triplet" cousins Chicago West and future Kylie Cosmetics CEO Stormi Webster. Even budding fashionista Dream Kardashian joined in on the fun!

"Oh my gosh, what are you doing to me?" Khloe said with a laugh as the girls painted her face. "Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me?!" 

After the makeup session, Khloe showed off her sparkly orange and pink look. "So, I don't know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists," the Good American founder joked. "True and Dream, Stormi and Chi killed it." 

Dream and Chicago previously raided aunt Kylie Jenner's office, and Chi even tried to nab a purse from Kim Kardashian's closet! 

The next Jenner-ation of Kardashian-Jenner girls are already proving to be just as stylish as their mothers. 

See Khloe's new glam look above, and check out her cutest pics with True below!

Rockin' Out

Khloe and True had a mini dance party to ring in Fourth of July weekend on July 2, 2021. 

Mother-Daughter Matching

"Are we both wearing the same shirt?" Khloe teased True in July 2021.

Soulmates

Khloe hugs True close in June 2021.

"Besties" Forever

True adorably gives Khloe a smooch on the cheek as Khloe celebrates reaching 158 million Instagram followers in June 2021. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe captioned. 

Favorite Fendi

Khloe looked fantastic in a Fendi ensemble while holding three-year-old daughter True in June 2021.

Cool Blue

Khloe and True were visions in navy with their identical Dior looks. Aunt Kim couldn't help but tease: "Who makes your outfits?" she playfully commented. 

Dior, Darling

Khloe and True are twinning in Christian Dior outfits in May 2021. "Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned. 

Happy 3rd Birthday True

Khloe and True play in a bounce house at the child's third birthday party.

NYE 2020

Khloe and True ring in the new year with matching silver sequined outfits.

Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

