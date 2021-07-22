Erika Jayne Reveals How She Found Out Ex Tom Girardi Was Cheating for Years Before Divorce

One not-so-"Pretty Mess" after another.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has had one hell of a year. After filing for divorce from husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, Erika was sued in tandem with her lawyer ex for embezzlement and fraud, with the official complaint alleging her split was a "sham" defense.
On top of all that, Erika has been opening up to her RHOBH co-stars about not feeling "loved" by her estranged husband and what ultimately lead to her decision to walk away for good.
During tonight's episode, which aired July 21, Erika broke her silence about realizing Tom was unfaithful after his car accident in 2018. "I was just assuming he was with some other woman," Erika revealed to her co-stars. Tom was apparently unconscious for 12 hours following the crash, adding to his already-declining health as Erika described on the series.
As for "what woman" Erika believed Tom was with that night?
"Any of them. You can take a pick," she said. "You guys have no idea what I've been living through, no idea what I've been through. This is my life."
Kyle Richards admitted that she heard "rumblings" about Tom cheating, telling Erika, "So you're with an 81-year-old man and he's cheating on you?"
"Yeah, isn't that some s––t?" the singer responded.
In fact, it was former co-star Yolanda Hadid's divorce from David Foster that inspired Erika to look more closely at Tom. "I never had gone through my husband's phone, I never touched his papers, I never touched anything," she explained. "And after Yolanda divorced David, I just opened that phone and I was like wow, OK."
Erika continued in a confessional: "I found the evidence. It's was text messages, it was pictures. I felt like it was years-long. Well, I know it was."
According to Erika, Tom was "sloppy" about hiding his extra-marital relationships.
Kyle inquired, "Does he deny it?" to which Erika replied, "Nope."
Tom has never publicly commented on claims of infidelity.
When asked why she stayed, Erika said, "Where am I going? He told me straight up, ‘This is my house.' Where am I going?"
A source close to the Bravo star told E! News in December 2020 that Erika filed for divorce from Tom due to infidelity, claiming that "there has been more than one woman" to come between the attorney and "Pretty Mess" singer during their 21-year marriage. Erika officially cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the shocking break-up.
It's clear RHOBH will only get more insights into Erika's divorce proceedings from the mid-season teaser.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)