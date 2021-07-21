Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Saint & Psalm West Adorably Crash Mom Kim Kardashian's Workout Sesh

A mother-son Wednesday workout!

Kim Kardashian's fitness routine was adorably crashed by sons Saint West and Psalm West on Wednesday, July 21. "Little visitors in the gym today," the SKIMS founder captioned on Instagram earlier today. 

A grown up Saint wears a blue jersey and holds an iPad in the trio of pics before giving mom Kim a quick kiss. Baby Psalm sits on Kim's lap as she snuggles up to the two-year-old tot.

The mother of four stays in shape by training throughout the week, and no doubt running after her babies on the weekends! As Kim previously said in a hilarious Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, "Kardashian girls hit the gym heavy." 

Kim recently reunited with estranged husband Kanye West amid their divorce in San Francisco for an educational family trip to the Asian Art Museum with their four kids in tow on July 19. A source told E! News that the exes got along well while touring the museum's teamLab: Continuity exhibition. 

photos
Saint West's Cutest Pics

"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the insider said. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family-friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"

See the sweet pics of Saint and Psalm stopping by Kim's gym time, and relive more of their cutest Kardashian-West moments below!

Instagram
Cuddle Sesh

Kim took a break from her workout on July 21 when Psalm and Saint adorably visited her gym.

Instagram
Sweaty Smooch

Saint sweetly kissed his mom Kim on July 20. "Little visitors in the gym today," the SKIMS founder captioned.

Instagram
Kim's Boys

Psalm nuzzled with Kim on a workout bench as Saint looked into the camera on July 21. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Vibes

Kim wrote on this vacation pic, "Me and my girls."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sand & Surf

During a tropical getaway in 2021, Kim and her daughters enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Three's Company

"3 out of 4," Kim captioned this pic on Mar. 30, 2021.

Instagram
Orange You Glad...

The tiny trio looks adorable in their matching orange outfits and smiles.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas 2020

"Christmas at Kourtney's," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this photo of North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and niece Dream.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
More Family Fun

Kris Jenner joined the brood for this holiday snap.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Saint at Christmas

A candid shot of Kim and son Saint during Christmas 2020.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim & Her Oldest Kids

Another candid shot of Kim and her kids. This time her oldest children, North and Saint, are featured.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Sweet Babies

Kim wrote at the start of December, "My sweet babies."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Youngest West Kids

In December 2020, Kim shared this sweet snap of her youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Whole Brood

Kim Kardashian captioned this Instagram post of all four of her kids, "How did I get so lucky?!?!?!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Silly Siblings

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were all different moods in this candid snap by Kim.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Kids

The West kids enjoyed each other's company during a family outing.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helping Psalm

Dad Kanye West helped hold up youngest son Psalm for this family photo.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sisterly Love

For one last photo, North posed with just her sister.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Sweet Sisters

"My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail," Kim wrote for an August Instagram post. "Swipe to the right to see how it ended"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Peace & Love

North tried to show little sister Chicago a peace sign for this pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Helpful Big Sister

Big sister North seemed to wipe something off 2-year-old Chicago's face.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Candid Cuties

The West girls pulled out some silly faces for this sisterly photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Humpty Dumpty, Who?

North and Chicago appeared to take a tumble in this last photo by Kim.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart emoji as the caption.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
All Together

Kim captioned this adorable snapshot of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, "My whole heart."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Daddy's Girls

The "Famous" rapper spent quality time with daughters North and Chicago West while social distancing.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Selfie With Saint

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," the SKIMS boss shared online.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Pucker Up!

"What's your favorite thing about quarantine? Let me know....Mine is hanging with my babies 24/7," Kim gushed on social media.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Silly Saint

"Look at this face!" Kim expressed alongside this pic of Saint.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Maintaining Memories

"The best thing I've been doing is organizing all of the pictures in my phone and making folders for each of my children," the mother of four shared.

photos
View More Photos From The West Kids' Cutest Pics

