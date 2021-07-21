Scooter Braun Files for Divorce From Wife Yael After 7 Years of Marriage

It's over for Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the manager filed for divorce from the F--k Cancer founder in Los Angeles court on Wednesday, July 21. TMZ, citing the filing, reported Scooter is asking for joint custody of their three children—Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2—and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support. A source also told E! News there is a prenuptial agreement.
Last week, a source confirmed to E! News that Scooter and Yael split. Initially, the source said the two were "separating." And while an insider close to Yael noted the former couple had "been going through a rough patch for several months," the insider suggested the duo remained hopeful they could make things work.
"They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," this insider said. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now, being apart is for the best."
Now, it looks like Scooter and Yael have officially called it quits.
Still, a source said "things are very amicable" between the exes. "They are very close," this insider added. "The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here."
In fact, this source said the parents were out in Montecito, Calif. with their kids earlier this month and that they "are still operating as a family."
"There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new," this source continued, "they are focused on their family."
News of the divorce filing comes weeks after Scooter—who manages Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande—posted a seven-year wedding anniversary tribute to Instagram and Yael called them "a team 4lyfe."
"If just for the kids you have given me everything," Scooter wrote alongside a photo of them on their big day. "But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary."
TMZ was first to report the divorce news.