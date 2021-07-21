Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Kanye West as He Prepares to Release New Music

In case you were wondering where Kanye West stood with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Khloe Kardashian is on board for the rapper’s latest anticipated album drop. See how she’s showing her support.

It only took four, five seconds for Khloe Kardashian to show that she likes the new music coming from none other than Kanye West.
 
In anticipation of his new album, DONDA, dropping on Friday, July 23, the 44-year-old musician recently shared a teaser on Instagram of one of his new songs. The short clip, which served as an ad featuring track star Sha'Carri Richardson, also made its debut during Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.
 
Naturally, millions of fans didn't hesitate to show a little love on the rapper's July 20 post, but among the likes that stood out? A double tap from Kanye's former sister-in-law, Khloe.
 
The Good American founder also showed her support by liking another post the "Good Life" rapper shared, which included a series of pics featuring gold necklaces that read the names of his four children (who he shares with ex Kim Kardashian): North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In fact, the only three remaining posts left on his Instagram are what some fans are speculating to be centered around the theme of Kanye's tenth studio album.

Kanye's most recent project follows his Grammy-award winning 2019 album, Jesus Is King. The studio album also comes just five months after his ex, Kim, filed for divorce back in February.

As for Khloe, this wouldn't be the first time she's shown some sisterly love to Kanye amid his split from Kim. When it came to celebrating the Yeezy designer's birthday in early June, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a throwback of herself, alongside the former couple and her ex Tristan Thompson, calling Kanye her "brother for life" in her caption.
 
The 37-year-old mom to True Thompson even slammed a fan who criticized her birthday shoutout to Kanye, calling the user a "weirdo."

It just goes to show that when it comes to Kanye's latest endeavors, Khloe is one sister who is certainly keeping up.

