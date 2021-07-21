Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch the NSFW First Look at Andy Cohen's New Dating Show Ex-Rated

Bravo icon Andy Cohen asks the ultimate question on new Peacock dating series Ex-Rated: Do any of your exes deserve a second chance? Watch the steamy first look.

Andy Cohen is here to help you find love...with your ex.

The host of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV takes on new Peacock unscripted series Ex-Rated, premiering Thursday, Aug. 12, in the just-released trailer below. Cohen hosts and executive produces the provocative eight-episode reality show that puts ex-partners in the hot seat to rate their past lover on a scale of one to 10 in categories ranging from kissing, foreplay and passion. And yes, these exes do not hold back. 

"You're a giant pain in the ass!" one scorned lover quips in the first look. 

Another single admits that the sex was "just OK" in his past relationship. Plus, a woman claims her "kinky" ex-boyfriend could "transition a casual game of Jenga into an orgy." Now that's one game night we don't want to miss. 

Thankfully, relationship expert and certified intimacy educator Shan Boodram is there to breakthrough some of these exes' miscommunication. The Game of Desire author even cozies up to Cohen in the hilarious teaser trailer!

"Ex-Rated explores the growing trend of adult standards who send standardized 'exit surveys' to all of their previous romantic partners," the official series announcement reads. "The series challenges adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve." 

The "revealing social experiment" sets to de-bunk misunderstandings and maybe even give exes another shot. As Cohen asks, "What do your exes really think about you?"

Watch the NSFW trailer above to see which singles squirm when faced with their exes. 

Ex-Rated is created and developed by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and Mighty Productions (UK) and is produced by BBC Studios. Eric Pankowski serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ryan O'Dowd executive produces for BBC Studios, and Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycoft executive produce for Mighty Productions.

Ex-Rated premieres on Thursday, Aug. 12 on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

