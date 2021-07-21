Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Netflix is guaranteeing plenty of heat for the last month of summer. See what the streaming service has in store for August with must-sees including The Kissing Booth 3 and Inception.

By Kisha Forde Jul 21, 2021 3:55 PMTags
Busy planning end-of-summer outdoor activities for August? Well, you might want to think twice about that.
 
Netflix announced its lineup of movies, original documentaries and TV shows for the entire month and the list is full of both classics and premieres that you just won't want to miss.
 
To kick things off—much to the delight of every 30 Rock fan—we'll be seeing Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey, of course) and her entire trope, including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski, in their comedic glory for all seven seasons, starting August 1. Another super popular show that dominated the airwaves, Friday Night Lights, will also premiere that same day. And for those who can't get enough of the aughts era, the hilarious movie, Pineapple Express, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, will also be available for streaming.

For those who enjoy a little fun rewind in time, kick up your feet and get ready to play a little hooky since the 1986 classic film Ferris Bueller's Day Off will also be coming to town.

And as far as hotly anticipated premieres go, save the date for the last installment of The Kissing Booth franchise, which drops on August 11.

Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Looking for your true crime fix? Don't worry, Netflix has that base totally covered with enough original documentaries to compete with Nancy Drew.

Take note of what you can't miss in the month of August in our guide below.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin's Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris

August 6

Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo

August 8

Quartet

August 9

SHAMAN KING

Netflix

August 10

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil


August 18

The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Netflix

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man

August 26

EDENS ZERO
Family Reunion: Part 4

 

Netflix

August 27

He's All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

