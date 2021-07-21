Here's What's Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Busy planning end-of-summer outdoor activities for August? Well, you might want to think twice about that.
Netflix announced its lineup of movies, original documentaries and TV shows for the entire month and the list is full of both classics and premieres that you just won't want to miss.
To kick things off—much to the delight of every 30 Rock fan—we'll be seeing Liz Lemon (played by Tina Fey, of course) and her entire trope, including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski, in their comedic glory for all seven seasons, starting August 1. Another super popular show that dominated the airwaves, Friday Night Lights, will also premiere that same day. And for those who can't get enough of the aughts era, the hilarious movie, Pineapple Express, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, will also be available for streaming.
For those who enjoy a little fun rewind in time, kick up your feet and get ready to play a little hooky since the 1986 classic film Ferris Bueller's Day Off will also be coming to town.
And as far as hotly anticipated premieres go, save the date for the last installment of The Kissing Booth franchise, which drops on August 11.
Looking for your true crime fix? Don't worry, Netflix has that base totally covered with enough original documentaries to compete with Nancy Drew.
Take note of what you can't miss in the month of August in our guide below.
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin's Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away
Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
August 6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
August 8
Quartet
August 9
SHAMAN KING
August 10
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
August 26
EDENS ZERO
Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
He's All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
Sparking Joy
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties