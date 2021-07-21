Channing Tatum Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face: “Missing This Little Light”

Channing Tatum is giving a special shout-out to the other half of his daddy-daughter duo.
The Step Up star shared a precious photo of 8-year-old daughter, Everly—who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—to his Instagram Stories on July 20. In the black-and-white pic, Everly is seen simply hanging out, but the photo casts a bit of a glow around her, to which Channing referred to in his caption, writing, "Missing this little light being…"
The sweet snap is the second pic that the protective dad recently shared of his daughter's face. Channing gave fans a first look at Everly in late June when he dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to the 8-year-old. "You, my littles, are everything!" he captioned the June 24 pic of himself alongside her, both posing in swimwear. "You are my world and my heart."
In the post, Channing also let fans in on the latest adventure the two enjoyed together.
"You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid," he continued. "And then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water, calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail."
In addition to being on mermaid-watch with his little one, Channing has also shared pics in the past behind their other precious escapades. One of the most memorable moments could arguably be his fashion-forward makeover given to him, to which he posted the fabulous results.
With the star's most recent post, fans are undoubtedly looking forward for more bright moments from these two in the future.