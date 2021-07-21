2032 Summer Olympics Host Revealed

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Australia is having an extra special Wednesday.

After approving the nomination, the International Olympic Committee announced on July 21 that the city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics. "It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the announcement. "Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing."

Brisbane is the third city in Australia to host the Olympic Games, following Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000). "It also marks an important leap forward for Australia," Morrison continued, "as we look toward major events that lock in economic growth and social benefits that will echo for years to come."

After the announcement was made, crowds celebrated in Brisbane's South Bank as fireworks lit up the sky. "The Olympic Games in Brisbane will be in the most diligent, grateful and enthusiastic hands," IOC Vice President John Coates said. "This was a really professional bid."