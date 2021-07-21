Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

2032 Summer Olympics Host Revealed

As the Tokyo Olympics kick off, the IOC has announced the host of the 2032 Summer Games. Find out which Australian city just got an 11-year heads up.

By Jess Cohen Jul 21, 2021 11:57 AM
Australia is having an extra special Wednesday.

After approving the nomination, the International Olympic Committee announced on July 21 that the city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics. "It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the announcement. "Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing."

Brisbane is the third city in Australia to host the Olympic Games, following Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000). "It also marks an important leap forward for Australia," Morrison continued, "as we look toward major events that lock in economic growth and social benefits that will echo for years to come."

After the announcement was made, crowds celebrated in Brisbane's South Bank as fireworks lit up the sky. "The Olympic Games in Brisbane will be in the most diligent, grateful and enthusiastic hands," IOC Vice President John Coates said. "This was a really professional bid."

Team USA Athletes Share Must-See Moments From the Tokyo Olympics

"And I make this commitment to the athletes of the world," Coates, who is also Australian Olympic Committee chief, continued, "we will provide you with an unforgettable experience."

Prior to Brisbane, Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics, while the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo and the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles.

But first, the Tokyo Olympics! As the Games officially kick off, take a look below at all of the new sports joining the Olympics!

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Skateboarding

Who's ready for some action?! According to NBC Olympics, skateboarding will be divided into park and street disciplines.

Park competitions take place within a dome-shaped bowl and skaters focus on maintaining good flow through the course while executing tricks. Street competitions feature a course with stairs, rails and other features that replicate popular real-world obstacles. In both disciplines, a group of judges will score the skaters.

On Team USA, fans are cheering extra loud for Mariah Dunn and Nyjah Huston who are both favored to win big.

"We're constantly looking on the side of the road for good stair sets or rails or ledges or whatever it is," Nyjah previously told E! News. "We literally see things so differently, all the architecture and stuff. That's the cool part about skateboarding. We're out there skating stuff that's not meant to be skated."

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Karate

At this year's Olympics, the two karate disciplines set to be featured are kata and kumite.

According to NBC Olympics, kata is the demonstration discipline where athletes are judged on karate techniques while kumite is the fighting discipline where athletes compete head-to-head. 

"Karate is about so much more than just the competition," Team USA's Ariel Torres told E! News. "I've matured through karate. The more you practice the more you start to understand yourself and your body—you become thankful. It helps build character and has allowed me to experience and appreciate new things, new people and new cultures." 

Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images
Surfing

This summer, the forecast calls for big waves and even bigger Olympic moments. Kolohe Andino, John John Florence, Kelly Slater, Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore and Lakey Peterson are set to make history as the first U.S. Olympic surfing team.

If weather conditions allow, the competition will kick off on July 25 and be completed in four days. 

"With surfing, it's such a unique sport," Caroline explained to E! News in June. "It's one of the only sports where you rely on mother nature and I think that's what makes it so hard." 

Andy Bao/Getty Images
Sports Climbing

Warning: This isn't your average rock-climbing hobby!

In Tokyo, sport climbing will be contested as a single event with all three of the sport's main disciplines (speed, bouldering and lead) being used in a combined format to determine the winner. According to NBC Olympics, athletes tend to specialize in in just one or two disciplines allowing for a unique challenge at the Olympics.

For Team USA, Brooke Raboutou is gaining buzz and documenting her practice routines online. As she wrote on Instagram, "It is so true what we say, you climb your best when you're having fun!" 

Eric Espada/Getty Images
Baseball

Although baseball joined the Olympics as a medal event in 1992, it was removed from the program after 2008. This year, things are looking up as six countries will participate in the Olympic baseball tournament.

The games will start with opening-round pool play before moving into the knockout stage to determine the champion.

One member to look out for on Team USA is Eddy Alvarez, who currently plays on the Miami Marlins. "It's a great privilege and honor," the MLB player wrote on Instagram after making the Olympic team. "Let's run it back #teamusa." 

Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images
Softball

Softball previously became a medal event in 1996, but like baseball, it was scrapped after 2008. According to NBC Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be a one-off for both sports, as neither one will be contested at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Nevertheless, the United States will join Japan, Australia, Italy, Mexico and Canada in the six-team tournament. 

Team USA has 15 players including superstar pitcher Monica Abbott. "It is an incredible feeling to wear [USA] across your chest," she wrote on Instagram. "But it is my honor to represent something way bigger than myself: to represent sport, the softball world and a nation, on a daily basis." 

