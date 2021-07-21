Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck "Don't Feel the Need" to Get Engaged or Married... Yet

Jennifer Lopez seems to be proceeding with caution this time around.
On July 20, she dodged a question on the Today show about how much "happier" she looks by Ben Affleck's side. J.Lo admitted she's "happy," but then quickly pivoted to talk about the re-release of her song "Love Make the World Go Round." The 51-year-old singer responded, "I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."
So, yes, she may be tight-lipped about her revived romance with Ben. But it's easy to see J.Lo "hasn't been this happy in a long time," a source close to the Grammy nominee exclusively tells E! News.
According to the source, things are getting serious between Jennifer and Ben—even if she isn't yet ready to speak about it publicly. "[They] are fully committed to each other," the insider shares.
Just don't expect wedding bells in the near future, because Bennifer isn't rushing into anything legally binding. Ben and Jen, who is fresh off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, agree that they are "not needing to get married again," per the source.
The couple is "completely on the same page" about holding off on a proposal, the insider goes on. "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary."
Why, you ask? It seems they're embracing the old adage, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."
As the insider explains, "They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match." Why tempt fate with a ring?
They have each said "I do" once (or three times) before. Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, while Jen was wife to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony.
Jennifer, who has been getting Ben's help picking out her dream home in L.A., recently clued fans into how she's feeling about The Flash actor.
"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," the mother of two told Apple Music in July, without mentioning her guy by name. "I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.