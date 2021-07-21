Gwen Stefani Shares New Details About Newlywed Life After "Greatest" Wedding With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani continues to relish the sweet escape of her recent wedding to Blake Shelton.
The 51-year-old "Cool" singer was a guest on the Tell Me About It podcast on Tuesday, July 20, where she told host Jade Iovine that she was still basking in the excitement of tying the knot with the 45-year-old country singer during their Oklahoma nuptials on July 3.
"Total honeymoon vibes right now," Gwen shared. "It was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."
When Jade said that the star seems to feel "at home" these days, Gwen replied, "That's a really good way to put it. I actually feel that way, and it feels awesome."
The No Doubt vocalist continued, "One of those things that you think about a lot in your life is, you don't know the future, and you don't know what's going to happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place of peace." She added with a laugh, "Now I just need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."
Gwen also gushed about Blake and the fact that he never tries to be something he's not. "The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy—he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."
As for her comment about "honeymoon vibes," it appears an actual getaway will have to wait. A source recently told E! News that after the wedding, which was officiated by their The Voice co-star Carson Daly, the happy couple remained on Blake's Oklahoma ranch for a few days with the three sons Gwen shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, and then they all headed back to life in Los Angeles.
"They both have work commitments coming up, so it's a busy time," the insider shared about the newlyweds, who got engaged in late 2020. "Not a lot has changed other than calling each other husband and wife. They are just extremely happy and excited about finally being married."