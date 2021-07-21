Ice-T and Daughter Chanel's Cutest Family Moments Prove They Really Are Twins

Watch : Ice T & Coco's Daughter Chanel Loves Preforming

Name a more iconic duo...we'll wait!

Ice-T might be used to fighting crime and putting bad guys away on Law & Order: SVU, but in real life, he's a total teddy bear.

Case in point? The 63-year-old entertainer melted the hearts of fans after he shared never-before-seen photos of his 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, cheering him on at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, where he recently performed with his heavy metal band Body Count.

"Somebody's growing up on the stage with Daddy...," the musician wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 18, alongside an adorable photo of his baby girl striking a pose.

In another post, Ice-T showed a sweet family moment with him, his daughter, and his 26-year-old son, Ice Marrow, who goes by the stage name Lil Ice.

As he hilariously captioned the picture, "I think Lil Ice paid a price for @babychanelnicole and my stage Kiss at yesterday's RockFest concert.. lol."