Amelia Hamlin Shares Her Essentials for Flawless Summer Skin

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Skincare is a tricky thing in the first place, but add changing temperatures and travel into the mix during the summer, and your skin will rebel. Given her skin always seems to glow year-round, we called on Amelia Hamlin to give us the 411 on her skincare essentials in hopes we could find a hero product or two that could help us with our summer skin struggles.

Among her many tips and must-have products, the 20-year-old model counts on Priori's Gentle Cleanser, EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum sunscreen as well as Emsculpt Neo and Forma treatments at LA-based Le Jolie Spa.

Below, you can check out the rest of Amelia's skincare must-haves for the summer months.