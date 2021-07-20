Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Movie Director Dishes On "Magic" of Their First Scene Together

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reach Full Circle Moment

Fans can't stop ogling over Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's red hot romance, as they continue to light up the red carpet with their unique kind of PDA (black tongue and all).

For movie director Randall Emmett, he got a much more intimate look at their blossoming love life way before the rest of the world was brought up to speed.

The filmmaker happened to cast Megan and MGK in his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming over a year ago. At the time, he had no idea that their onscreen chemistry would translate into real life.

This week, Randall looked back on the couple's first scene together as co-stars, telling Yahoo Entertainment, "There was magic in that room, 100 percent."

He said even he was distracted by their obvious connection back in March 2020. "I sat there behind the monitor, and there were takes where I was so mesmerized by their performances that I would forget to say 'Action!' Megan sometimes had to be like, 'Randall, are you going to call 'Action?' I was like, 'Oh my god — my bad!'" The Irishman producer explained.