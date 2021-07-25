These Olympic Athletes Raising Adorable Kids Will Win You Over

Watch : Allyson Felix: Who Inspired the Olympian's "Fighter Spirit"?

When it comes to parenthood, these Olympians may just set the gold standard.

With the 2020 Olympics underway in Tokyo, chances are you've found more than a few Team USA athletes to root for as they compete for a highly coveted medal.

But as you watch your favorite sports in the weeks to come, chances are one of the athletes is a proud parent to kids at home in the states.

For Allyson Felix, this year's Olympics will be the first time she competes as a mom to 2-year-old daughter Camryn. "She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson told E! News when supporting Pantene's What's Your Legacy campaign. "I've always been competitive and I've always wanted to win, but now the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker to overcome adversity."

When it was time for soccer star Alex Morgan to pack her bags and head to Tokyo, she knew her 14-month-old daughter Charlie would be her biggest cheerleader.