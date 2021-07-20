Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Way Up and the Other U.K. Shows You Need to Binge ASAP

This Way Up and several other British comedies are filling the void Fleabag left in our hearts. See the full list here!

By Alyssa Ray Jul 20, 2021 11:26 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Lisa Kudrow & Mae Martin Talk "Feel Good" Ending Exclusive

Run, don't walk to your nearest television. Why? Because season two of This Way Up is now available on Hulu.

For those unfamiliar with the British dramedy, This Way Up stars Irish comedian Aisling Bea as quick-witted teacher Áine, who is finding her footing again after, what she calls, a "teeny little nervous breakdown." We might even be bold enough to say that this gem of a series has succeeded Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag in our hearts.

When we aren't laughing at Áine's quips or schticks with a toothbrush, we're wiping away tears as she opens up about her mental health struggles. Like the titular character in Fleabag, we can't help but root for this loveable mess.

And, if season one is about Áine's journey of self-discovery, season two is about her sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) coming to terms with the chaos she has caused. In fact, the sisters seem to change roles in the new season as Áine finds herself in exciting new romantic and professional endeavors. 

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

As for Shona? She's trying to make things right with business partner Charlotte (Indira Varma), with whom she had an affair, and move forward her relationship with fiancé Vish (Aasif Mandvi).

There's plenty of heart and mayhem to enjoy, so we couldn't recommend seasons one and two more.

If you're seeking a show similar to Fleabag, take a closer look at This Way Up and our other favorite U.K. comedies below.

Channel 4
Crashing

No, we aren't talking about the HBO comedy starring Pete Holmes. Crashing may be Phoebe Waller-Bridge's lesser known 2016 comedy, but it's equally brilliant. The series follows six young adults, one of them being Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, as they serve as property guardians in an abandoned hospital. With messy personal lives and the possibility of eviction around the corner, hijinks ensue in the best possible way.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Netflix
Feel Good

Feel Good follows the modern love story of George (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mae (Mae Martin) as they navigate sexual identity, gender identity, addiction and more. Like Fleabag, Feel Good is wildly honest and cheeky with its storytelling and features complex characters.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Channel 4
This Way Up

Following a nervous breakdown, Aine (Aisling Bea) tries to pull her life together. However, post-rehab life is a bit harder than Aine expected as she finds herself attracted to the father of one of her students, worrying her sister and struggling to make friends. Similar to Fleabag, this series will have you laughing and crying over the course of its first and second seasons.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Channel 4/Netflix
Derry Girls

If you're seeking a laugh-out-loud series with plenty of wild antics, then look no further. Derry Girls is a hilarious comedy that follows the lives of Irish teens (and an English cousin) as they navigate life in 1990s Northern Ireland. The show even has its own hot priest to boast!

Where to watch it: Netflix

BBC
Ghosts

Missing Fleabag's dry wit? Then you should definitely check out Ghosts. Young couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit a mansion from a very distant relative, as well as the ghosts who reside inside. After sustaining a head injury, Alison is able to see and communicate with the ghostly guests, which causes plenty of hilarious moments.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Laura Radford/Peacock
We Are Lady Parts

In We Are Lady Parts, PhD student Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) attempts to find her voice by becoming the lead guitarist of a punk band, called, you guessed it, Lady Parts. Similar to FleabagWe Are Lady Parts explores female storylines while intertwining romantic elements in a fun, unique way.

Where to watch it: Peacock

Channel 4/YouTube
GameFace

Like Fleabag's titular character, GameFace's Marcella (Roisin Conaty) is struggling to cope with life as a 30-something woman. However, determined to better herself, Marcella makes a serious effort to launch her acting career, starts attending therapy and attempts to finally get her license.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Apple TV+
Trying

When couple Jason and Nikki (played by Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, respectively) struggle to conceive, they decide to pursue adoption. However, along the way, Nikki and Jason learn that the adoption process comes with its own series of challenges. 

Where to watch it: Apple TV+

Channel 4
Fresh Meat

Another British comedy-drama you can't miss! Fresh Meat, which ran for four seasons between 2011 and 2016 on Channel 4, follows six university students as they try to find their footing while sharing a house off-campus.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

BBC/YouTube
Miranda

Miss the awkwardness of Fleabag? Let us introduce you to the OG adorkable series, Miranda. Starring and created by Miranda Hart, the British sitcom follows an awkward and endearing joke shop owner, who, at 6'1", finds herself in many hilarious situations

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

Britney Spears Lawyer Is "Moving Aggressively" to Remove Dad Jamie

3

Khloe Kardashian Addresses Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

For more TV news, click here.

You can find season two of This Way Up on Hulu now.

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

Britney Spears Lawyer Is "Moving Aggressively" to Remove Dad Jamie

3

Khloe Kardashian Addresses Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

4

Mark Consuelos Can't Get Enough of Kelly Ripa's Booty in Cheeky Photo

5

Coco & Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Looks Just Like Dad in Sweet New Photo

Latest News

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Movie Director Dishes On Their "Magic"

This Way Up and the Other U.K. Shows You Need to Binge ASAP

20 Queen's Gambit Gifts to Celebrate International Chess Day

Why Khloe Kardashian Won't "Shut" Tristan Thompson Out of Her Life

We've Rounded up the Best Back to School 2021 Sales, from A to Z

Demi Lovato Celebrates "Body Confidence" After Filming First Sex Scene

Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond Over Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment