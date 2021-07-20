Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Khloe Kardashian Refuses to "Shut" Tristan Thompson Out of Her Life

A source exclusively tells E! News the real reason Tristan Thompson will always be in Khloe Kardashian's life. Hint: It has nothing to do with reconnecting romantically.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 20, 2021 10:36 PMTags
BreakupsKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom's Comment on Khloe

Khloe Kardashian once famously said, "I don't believe in revenge."

And it appears she's sticking to that motto when it comes to her ex. Even though the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson, that doesn't mean he isn't part of her life.

For one, the duo, who broke up in June after rekindling their romance last fall, shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. A source close to Khloe exclusively tells E! News the NBA star and Good American co-founder have remained friendly to co-parent their toddler.

"Khloe and Tristan are on OK terms. They are cordial and communicate every day about True," the insider explains. "Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup."

As the source puts things, "Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True."

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Since splitting up last month, the insider points out that the Boston Celtics player "has been around the family" and is "still very much involved with their lives."

Earlier this month, a separate source close to Khloe echoed similar sentiments, sharing, "Khloe is done with [Tristan] romantically, but they still talk every day and see each other often. They have to communicate because of True, and Khloe doesn't want any stress or tension added to her life."

At the time, the source reiterated that Khloe was done for good and doesn't plan on "taking him back."

E!

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

See Jennifer Lopez React to Question About Ben Affleck Romance

3
Exclusive

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

But despite Khloe's decision to move on from their relationship, the insider revealed that Tristan has been going above and beyond to work things out with her.

"Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloe," the source previously noted. "He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn't work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy."

In recent weeks, the 30-year-old athlete has publicly displayed his affection for the former E! star. Whether he's leaving flirty comments on her sexy Instagram photos or having heated discussions with her other exes, such as Lamar Odom, it's clear he still cares for the 37-year-old fashion mogul.

E!

And while Khloe isn't reciprocating those same feelings, she previously shared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale reunion that she and Tristan will always have a strong friendship.

"I don't know, we just really, really became genuine great friends with one another," she said last month. "It was just this natural progression…I definitely trust him as a friend."

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

See Jennifer Lopez React to Question About Ben Affleck Romance

3
Exclusive

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

4

Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Bring Partners on Family Trip

5

Khloe Kardashian Addresses Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

Latest News

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Movie Director Dishes On Their "Magic"

This Way Up and the Other U.K. Shows You Need to Binge ASAP

20 Queen's Gambit Gifts to Celebrate International Chess Day

Why Khloe Kardashian Won't "Shut" Tristan Thompson Out of Her Life

We've Rounded up the Best Back to School 2021 Sales, from A to Z

Demi Lovato Celebrates "Body Confidence" After Filming First Sex Scene

Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond Over Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment