See Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond During Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Dax Shepard and his daughter are really saying "Hello" in the most playful way possible.
The Armchair Expert podcast host gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a rare look into what he's like as a father to his and Kristen Bell's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. He shared a video of himself and one of his daughters on his profile today, July 20, jamming to Adele's "Hello" as Dax drove in an RV. "I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "It's very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls. And I found it, Jimmy."
And now, Dax is showing his motorhome in action.
"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," he captioned the adorable post. While his child sang along with him, she held a doll as the Bless This Mess actor kept his eyes on the road for the "twisty" driving adventure
Dax's video came as an unusual surprise for fans, who are not used to seeing sisters Delta and Lincoln on their dad's social media.
Kristen has previously explained why they as a couple have chosen to shield their children from the public.
"My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken," Kristen shared with Romper in 2020. "I don't know them yet. I don't know if they will want that. So I really don't have the right to choose for them."
But even though Kristen and Dax seldom share photos of their kids, they still share plenty of stories about their family.
The Parenthood star described his RV search to Jimmy earlier this year, which concluded when he found the perfect vehicle in December 2020 in Texas. He told Jimmy that his RV is decked out with colored lights, four beds, a full kitchen, washer and dryer machine and even two showers. Jimmy noted that two showers isn't really necessary, but Dax assured the host that it is, because he has kids. Plus, Dax said he uses the RV to hang out in and "hide" while it's parked in front of his home.
Dax's sing-a-long came a couple of days after his wife's birthday. He celebrated the Frozen star in another post, writing, "Happy Birthday Cowgirl. Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here's wishing you another 100 years in the saddle."