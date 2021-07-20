Tom Brady Takes Subtle Dig at Election Deniers During White House Visit

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

While celebrating his Super Bowl win at the White House, Tom Brady made a joke about those that continue to deny President Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"It was actually very challenging seasons for a lot of reasons, but we bonded together," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said of his team during his speech on July 20. "We worked really hard, we put all our individual agendas aside and we came together as a team."

Brady, 43, explained how his "struggling" team triumphed, despite their 7 and 5 record and doubts from their fans. "We found our rhythm. We got on a roll. Not a lot of people, you know, think that we could have won," he said.

Then, he compared his own Super Bowl skeptics to election deniers, who doubt the results of the presidential race.

"In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don't think we won," Brady said. Biden interjected, "I understand that."