Watch the Intense First Teaser for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying

Detention already sucks, but when there's a murder mystery involved it's hell.

On Tuesday, July 20, Peacock released the first teaser for their upcoming teen drama, One of Us Is Lying. The new murder mystery, which is based on Karen M. McManus' 2017 best-selling novel, tells the story of "what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide," per the streaming service.

And, as the just-released first look hints below, there will be plenty of intrigue and mystery to unpack. "Welcome back, Bayview," victim Simon (Mark McKenna) says. "I hope you're ready for a wild year, because it's only the first day of school and one of these four made it my last."

Channeling The Breakfast Club, the main suspects are Brownyn (Marianly Tejada), who is the "brain," Nate (Cooper van Grootel), who is the "criminal," Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), who is the "princess" and Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), who is the "jock."