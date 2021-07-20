Influencer Júlia Hennessy Cayuela Dead at 22 After Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Followers are remembering influencer Júlia Hennessy Cayuela.
According to Brazilian newspaper O Tempo, citing the Federal Highway Police of Paraná and Ecovia, the rising social media star died following a motorcycle accident in Brazil's São José dos Pinhais on Thursday, July 15. She was 22 years old.
The local outlet, again citing the police, reported Júlia and her husband, Daniel Cayuela, were traveling along the highway when they collided with a truck. Brazilian news portal G1, also citing the police, wrote the suspicion is the truck was crossing lanes when the motorcycle hit the side of the vehicle. However, the news organization noted the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Per O Tempo, Júlia was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Her stepfather, Jerônimo Onofre, told G1 Júlia passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 16.
"We were at our house, me and my wife, Julia's mother, when the hospital called with the news," he recalled to the website. "We got a flight and, at midnight, we were in Curitiba. She died around 1:00 a.m."
Daniel was also taken to a hospital following the accident, O Tempo added, and underwent shoulder surgery. According to G1, Jerônimo and his family members were the ones to inform Daniel of Júlia's passing.
"He didn't know," Jerônimo said. "We decided to tell him together, as a family. Daniel is in a state of shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened, they were very united and in love,"
According to O Tempo, funeral services for Júlia were held in Contagem on Saturday, July 17. In addition to creating content for her more than 332,000 followers, Júlia studied biomedicine before her death.
On the day before the accident, Júlia took to Instagram to post photos of her and Daniel wearing their helmets and motorcycle jackets while posing in Capão Bonito.
"Life is short, let's be crazy," she wrote at the time, per a translation of her caption from Portuguese to English. "Me, You, God and the road. Your dreams are mine too @danielcayuela."
E! News has reached out to the police for comment but has yet to hear back.