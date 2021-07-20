Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at Jason Biggs' New E! Game Show Cash at Your Door

An exclusive first look at the series premiere of Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door, premiering on Tuesday, Aug. 31, proves that the American Pie alum has only gotten funnier with age.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 20, 2021 9:30 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesShowsJason BiggsNBCU

Knock, knock! 

The series premiere of Jason Biggs' hilarious game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door officially kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m., right after the season two return of Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart, and E! News can exclusively reveal the first look promo above.

Biggs teamed up with the producers behind Cash Cab to host and executive produce Cash At Your Door, surprising unsuspecting families with a chance to win major cash prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Over the course of three trivia rounds, families will have to work together to answer diverse trivia questions for a shot at $25,000. Even a few celebrity guests like former MLB All-Star CC SabathiaTHe Real Housewives of New Jersey'Dolores Catania and Million Dollar Listing New York's Ryan Serhant will swing by to help out contestants.

"You might want to answer to the door," a money bag-wielding Biggs jokes in the teaser trailer.

photos
Jason Biggs' Worst Quotes!

The Cash At Your Door host exclusively told E! News in Feb. 2021 that he has adored game shows for years. "I grew up watching game shows, and I feel like game shows are having a wonderful moment right now," the former Cherries Wild star explained. "And so much of the television that I watched currently, when I'm able to get away from my kids, is game shows." 

Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Check out the LOL-worthy promo above for Cash At Your Door

Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door is produced by Lion Television with Biggs, Allison CornTony TackaberryStan Hsue and Adam Dolgins serving as executive producers, with the format by Ami Amir and distributed by All3Media.

Jason Biggs Cash At Your Door premieres Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. on E!. 

Trending Stories

1

Surfer Óscar Serra Dead at 22 After Falling From 6-Foot Wave

2

Britney Spears Says There's More to Know About Her Conservatorship

3

Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Bring Partners on Family Trip

4

See Jennifer Lopez React to Question About Ben Affleck Romance

5
Exclusive

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

Latest News

Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond Over Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Tom Brady Takes Subtle Dig at Election Deniers in White House Speech

Find Out Which Stars Will Compete on Celeb Game Face Season 2

Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door

The Force Is Strong With Erin Condren's Star Wars Collection

Watch the Intense First Teaser for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying

Influencer Júlia Hennessy Cayuela Dead at 22 After Motorcycle Accident